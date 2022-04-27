MBB: Comparing Texas' 2022 class to the rest of the conference
The Longhorns had a fantastic recruiting class this year, finishing sixth overall according to Rivals with the additions of two five-star recruits in Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris, as well as four-star point guard Rowan Brumbaugh.
So how did Texas stack up against the rest of the conference in recruiting? Let's take a look at how the Big 12 built their teams in the offseason.
TIER 1
1. Kansas (third overall)
• two five-stars
• two four-stars
The defending-national-champion Kansas Jayhawks recruited with the best of them this year, which shouldn't surprise anyone. Here is their class.
2. Texas (sixth nationally)
I talked about the Longhorns' class already, but here it is laid out in the same format as the previous class.
TIER 2
3. Baylor (24th nationally)
Baylor had a small class this year, but headlined by a top-10 player in guard Keyonte George.
4. Oklahoma (32nd nationally)
Oklahoma has two four-star guard prospects coming in this year.
5. Texas Tech (34th nationally)
The Red Raiders have three prospects coming in this year: two four-stars and one three-star.
6. West Virginia (37th nationally)
The Mountaineers are bringing in five prospects this offseason, with four three-stars and one who isn't starred.
7. Iowa State (39th nationally)
Iowa State has a solid class, with two Rivals150 guys and an additional three-star.
TIER 3
8. Oklahoma State (81st nationally)
The Cowboys only have one recruit this year, a Rivals 150 four-star in Quion Williams.
TIER 4
9. TCU (UR nationally)
TCU has a great core returning this year. They supplement that with a three-star guard prospect.
10. Kansas State (UR nationally)
The Wildcats struggled last year and lost their best player, Nijel Pack, in the transfer portal. They bring in one three-star recruit this year.