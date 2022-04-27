MBB: Comparing Texas' 2022 class to the rest of the conference

The Longhorns had a fantastic recruiting class this year, finishing sixth overall according to Rivals with the additions of two five-star recruits in Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris, as well as four-star point guard Rowan Brumbaugh.

So how did Texas stack up against the rest of the conference in recruiting? Let's take a look at how the Big 12 built their teams in the offseason.

TIER 1

1. Kansas (third overall)

• two five-stars

• two four-stars

The defending-national-champion Kansas Jayhawks recruited with the best of them this year, which shouldn't surprise anyone. Here is their class.