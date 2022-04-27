 Orangebloods - MBB: Comparing Texas' 2022 class to the rest of the conference
MBB: Comparing Texas' 2022 class to the rest of the conference

The Longhorns had a fantastic recruiting class this year, finishing sixth overall according to Rivals with the additions of two five-star recruits in Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris, as well as four-star point guard Rowan Brumbaugh.

So how did Texas stack up against the rest of the conference in recruiting? Let's take a look at how the Big 12 built their teams in the offseason.

TIER 1

1. Kansas (third overall)

• two five-stars

• two four-stars

The defending-national-champion Kansas Jayhawks recruited with the best of them this year, which shouldn't surprise anyone. Here is their class.

2. Texas (sixth nationally)

I talked about the Longhorns' class already, but here it is laid out in the same format as the previous class.

TIER 2

3. Baylor (24th nationally)

Baylor had a small class this year, but headlined by a top-10 player in guard Keyonte George.

4. Oklahoma (32nd nationally)

Oklahoma has two four-star guard prospects coming in this year.

5. Texas Tech (34th nationally)

The Red Raiders have three prospects coming in this year: two four-stars and one three-star.

6. West Virginia (37th nationally)

The Mountaineers are bringing in five prospects this offseason, with four three-stars and one who isn't starred.

7. Iowa State (39th nationally)

Iowa State has a solid class, with two Rivals150 guys and an additional three-star.

TIER 3

8. Oklahoma State (81st nationally)

The Cowboys only have one recruit this year, a Rivals 150 four-star in Quion Williams.

TIER 4

9. TCU (UR nationally)

TCU has a great core returning this year. They supplement that with a three-star guard prospect.

10. Kansas State (UR nationally)

The Wildcats struggled last year and lost their best player, Nijel Pack, in the transfer portal. They bring in one three-star recruit this year.

