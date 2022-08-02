MBB: notes on new assistant coaching hire Brandon Chappell
Brandon Chappell (pronounced the same as Dave Chappelle's last name) is a new hire on the Texas men's basketball staff. An assistant at UNLV last season under new head coach Kevin Kruger, Chappell ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news