MBB postgame: Texas rallies in second half for gritty 75-66 win over TCU
Despite giving up 65% shooting to TCU in the first half, Texas overcame a sluggish first 27 minutes to rally and win at home in a game that truly illustrated their toughness – and they did it in fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news