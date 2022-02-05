MBB preview: Texas seeks revenge at home against Iowa State (1pm tip, LHN)

The Iowa State Cyclones head to Austin, Texas today, looking for a sweep of the Longhorns after a 79-70 win over Texas in Ames earlier this season. Izaiah Brockington leads ISU on offense and in rebounding, despite his poor performance versus Texas in the first matchup, where he had just eight points, two turnovers, and four fouls. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State in scoring last time around with 22 points on 6/12 from three. Iowa State ended the game hitting 4/5 field goal attempts, which put the Longhorns away for good. Though they only had two players in double figures, Kalscheur and Tyrese Hunter (13 points), they had four other players just shy with 8-9 points. It was a balanced attack outside of the top scorer, meaning Texas can't just hone in on ISU's best players, and will have to focus on the entire roster. Texas had 20 turnovers in their loss earlier this year to the Cyclones, as well as being outscored in points in the paint (30-22), points off of turnovers (23-12), bench points (29-17), fast break points (13-2), as well as topped in steals (11-8), and assists (22-13). The fact that they lost by just nine points is kind of mind-boggling after being dominated in so many facets of the game. They had a chance in this game fairly late as well before ISU went off on a run that sealed the game. Here's Iowa State's starting lineup.

Texas comes into this matchup reeling after Texas Tech put it on them in Lubbock. In the same way, Lubbock put it on me, as I got snowed in after the game and was stuck in a Best Western near campus until yesterday. I talked to three total people in the three days I was there. It was a ghost town. It felt like The Shining. I was just waiting for two twin girls to walk down the hall at me while I picked up my Uber Eats. Here's Texas' starting lineup.