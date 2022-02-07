MBB preview: Texas takes on eighth-ranked Kansas in Austin

No. 8 Kansas comes to town to take on the no. 20 Texas Longhorns in Texas' highest-ranked matchup since Gonzaga the second game of the year. Texas looks for another ranked win here after two ranked wins in their last four games. KU is top eight in the nation for a reason, even despite their destruction at the hands of Kentucky in the Big-12/SEC challenge. Since then, they've dismantled Baylor and beaten down Iowa State, which they did without All-American Ochai Agbaji. They're 19-3 on the season, and cruising towards Bill Self's 20th regular-season Big-12 title. Here's their starting five.

Kansas' strengths. Kansas likes to run its high-flying offense (averaging 80.2 PPG) through All-American Ochai Agbaji as well as Christian Braun, their top two scorers, but also like to get C David McCormack involved early and often as well – if they can get him going, their entire offense works better. They will run lob sets for him, especially after timeouts and inbounds plays. When they're able to get production from McCormack down low, they're able to spread the floor better for their shooters, drawing defenders inside and causing possible missed rotations for the Longhorns on the outside. Mostly, however, Kansas likes to get up and down the floor in transition. They ran a ton of transition against then-ranked no. 8 Baylor, a game in which they completely dominated and won 83-59 against one of the better defenses in the conference. The strategy Baylor employed was to crash the boards hard against Kansas, following their own misses immediately, which bit them ultimately, as it set up several fast-break baskets for the Jayhawks. Kansas' Weaknesses. Kansas doesn't have a ton of weaknesses, but the problem for the Jayhawks all year has been post play. McCormack, the starting C, has been beaten down low for buckets all year, which is what Texas is going to have to try to do to win this game. This means running the three-forward lineup and trying to pound it inside to Mitchell and Bishop. It also means driving hard to the cup and trying to get layups that way. Allen should still initiate offense from the top, and Carr should be playing off-ball for the most part. The less dribbling he does around the perimeter, the better. Here's Texas' starting lineup.