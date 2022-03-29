MBB: Previewing Texas signees for the McDonald's All-American game

Tonight at 8pm on ESPN, one of the great traditions in high school basketball takes place at Madison Square Garden: the McDonald's All-American game. This season, Texas has two signees in Dillon Mitchell (Montverde) and Arterio Morris (Kimball). Morris and Mitchell are the 22nd and 23rd overall players for the Longhorns to play in the game. Some other notable Texas commits to take part in this game were: • Kevin Durant • TJ Ford • LaMarcus Aldridge • Andrew Jones • Jarrett Allen • Myles Turner • DJ Augustin • Avery Bradley • Greg Brown • Cory Joseph • Mo Bamba And the list goes on. Texas has had no issues recruiting top talent, but the problem has been putting it all together at the right time. Ideally, that's what Chris Beard was brought to Austin to do. Having two five-star, explosive athletes coming onto the roster makes it easier to do so. These two players are highlight-reel performers who dazzle crowds – and scouts – with their play. Considering the problems that Texas had this year playing against more athletic teams, it seems these two players are an immediate remedy to that issue.

Arterio Morris is a point guard (really a combo guard) who has an extremely quick first step and can take defenders off the dribble easily, using his elite handles to get into the lane. Additionally, he is a great finisher around the rim – crafty, and strong enough to finish through contact. He can also shoot the ball, from midrange and from deep, meaning he's a three-level scorer who can create his own shot in the half court, another attribute this past year's Texas team lacked. He's the kind of player that can take over a game, a guy that can be relied upon for crucial baskets down the stretch. Though he will likely only play a single season at Texas before opting for the NBA, he has the ability to completely change the Texas offense with his skill driving the ball. A scoring guard at heart, Morris can set the table for others and facilitate the offense, but his true strength is being a bucket getter. Defensively, his length and quick lateral movement give him the potential to be a great defender who can take on guards and wings. Morris is a likely lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.