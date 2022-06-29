MBB: Scouting some of Texas' uncommitted offers in the 2023 class
After a highly successful 2022 recruiting class for Chris Beard, which included two five-stars, a four-star, and a high three-star, it's time to look forward to the 2023 class. Recruiting through h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news