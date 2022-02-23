MBB: TCU at Texas preview (6pm, ESPN2)
Tonight, Texas takes on TCU in a rematch after a game in Fort Worth in which the Longhorns absolutely dominated, 73-50. They led 43-23 after the first half and never looked back, with Timmy Allen's putting up 16 points to lead all scorers, and Christian Bishop's recording nine rebounds (four offensive).
An 11-0 run in the first half made it 21-10, and the Longhorns never surrendered that lead. They played lockdown defense, holding the Horned Frogs to 18/50 from the field for 36%, and forcing an inefficient game from leading scorer Mike Miles, who shot 4/11.
TCU right now is projected somewhere in the 10-to-12 range as a seed in the NCAA Tournament, but has some nice wins this year. However, Texas sets off a brutal four-game stretch for the Horned Frogs, where they play tonight's game, followed by Texas Tech at home, then Kansas twice in a row. I'm not sure what they did to anger the Big 12 scheduling offices, but they're paying for it now.
Here's TCU's starting lineup.
Eddie Lampkin, Jr. is questionable and missed last game with a knee injury. He is a game-time decision.
On the year, TCU has struggled offensively, ranked 255th in the nation in points per game at 68.4, right ahead of Texas' ranking of 259th. The difference is in the defense, however; TCU gives up 63.9 points per game, while the Longhorns surrender just 57.7. Texas has better offensive and defensive ratings than the Horned Frogs do, as well. TCU is 215th in ORtg and 56th DRtg, while the Longhorns are 120th and ninth, respectively. So, expect a real physical fight, as most Texas games are.
Here's Texas' starting lineup.
What Texas needs to do to win today:
• Move offensively like they did last time.
Texas only had 10 turnovers in their initial matchup, and shot 29/65 from the field, good for 44.6%. They had 21 assists on 29 made baskets, and had what was at the time a season high in fast-break points with 22. If they want to beat down TCU like they did last time, the fast-moving offense they displayed against the Horned Frogs the last go-around will be key to their success. Timmy Allen put up 16 as their leading scorer, but Texas had four players in double figures for the game. The balanced scoring attack lifted them over TCU on January 25th, so they should be looking to get guys involved across the roster.
• Crash the boards.
Texas out-rebounded TCU last game, 41-31, and 15-9 on the offensive glass. Despite combining for just seven points, Brock Cunningham and Christian Bishop combined for nine of these offensive boards. This will be an easier task if in fact Eddie Lampkin, Jr. doesn't play today, as he is their second-leading rebounder and biggest starter at 6'11, 268 lb.
• Make life difficult for Mike Miles.
TCU's best offensive player is easily Mike Miles, who averages 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game on an inefficient 36% from the field. He can get hot, however, so in order to make sure that doesn't happen, Texas needs to apply pressure ball pressure when he's in possession, and try to deny him touches when he's off the ball. Though he shoots just 28% from three, he'll still put them up quite often, averaging nearly five attempts per game. If they can make sure to keep him at his season average, they should be fine defensively. They just can't let him heat up.
Prediction:
Score: 70-58, Texas
Texas -9.5
Texas ML -600
O/U: over 126.5