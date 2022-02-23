MBB: TCU at Texas preview (6pm, ESPN2)

Tonight, Texas takes on TCU in a rematch after a game in Fort Worth in which the Longhorns absolutely dominated, 73-50. They led 43-23 after the first half and never looked back, with Timmy Allen's putting up 16 points to lead all scorers, and Christian Bishop's recording nine rebounds (four offensive). An 11-0 run in the first half made it 21-10, and the Longhorns never surrendered that lead. They played lockdown defense, holding the Horned Frogs to 18/50 from the field for 36%, and forcing an inefficient game from leading scorer Mike Miles, who shot 4/11. TCU right now is projected somewhere in the 10-to-12 range as a seed in the NCAA Tournament, but has some nice wins this year. However, Texas sets off a brutal four-game stretch for the Horned Frogs, where they play tonight's game, followed by Texas Tech at home, then Kansas twice in a row. I'm not sure what they did to anger the Big 12 scheduling offices, but they're paying for it now. Here's TCU's starting lineup.

Eddie Lampkin, Jr. is questionable and missed last game with a knee injury. He is a game-time decision. On the year, TCU has struggled offensively, ranked 255th in the nation in points per game at 68.4, right ahead of Texas' ranking of 259th. The difference is in the defense, however; TCU gives up 63.9 points per game, while the Longhorns surrender just 57.7. Texas has better offensive and defensive ratings than the Horned Frogs do, as well. TCU is 215th in ORtg and 56th DRtg, while the Longhorns are 120th and ninth, respectively. So, expect a real physical fight, as most Texas games are. Here's Texas' starting lineup.