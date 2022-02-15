MBB: Texas battles Oklahoma on the road (6pm, ESPN2)

After a truly up-and-down week for Texas basketball, in which they beat eighth-ranked Kansas at home then got blown out by 10th-ranked Baylor on the road, Texas faces another tough test at arch-rival Oklahoma. The Sooners, despite their record, have been playing much better basketball in the last week, blowing out Texas Tech at home, 70-55, and nearly taking down Kansas on the road, losing a close one, 71-69. It took a 15-2 run from Kansas in the second half to win the game for the Jayhawks. The emergence of Umoja Gibson was big in the Texas Tech matchup, as he went for 30 points on 8/11 from three. This victory gave them their fourth ranked win of the season, meaning that they have every bit the talent needed to take down Texas tonight, especially if they play the defense they displayed against the Red Raiders. They held TTU's leading scorer Bryson Williams to five points on 2/7 shooting, suffocating him in the paint and forcing difficult shots throughout the game. Here's Oklahoma's starting lineup.

Oklahoma beat Texas Tech behind their three-point shooting, hitting 13 of them despite being a 33.5% team from three all year. We can reasonably expect that this won't happen tonight from beyond the arc for Oklahoma; we can, however, expect them to play Texas super tough defensively. Texas Tech shot just 2/17 from deep in that game, and the Red Raiders' offense plays similarly to Texas' offense, running into the same problems often. Oklahoma is 44th in the nation in opponents' points per game at 63.9 and 65th overall in defensive rating in the country. They defend the three-point line well, giving up just 30% on the season to opponents. Most of their scoring is done from their starters, as no one off the bench scores more than 4.5 points per game. Here's Texas' starting lineup.