MBB: Texas fights hard, wins on the road in Norman vs Oklahoma, 80-78 in OT
In what was an ugly game until overtime, where the offenses lit up, Texas battled throughout a tough contest, dealing with heavy foul trouble (24 personals) in a road environment in the Big 12. Tim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news