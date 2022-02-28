MBB: Texas hosts Baylor in final game at Frank Erwin Center (ESPN, 8pm tip)

Today, 21st-ranked Texas hosts 3rd-ranked Baylor in what will be the final game at the Frank Erwin Center.

Since 1977, the Frank Erwin Center has been used for basketball games, concerts, graduations, and a host of other events. I walked as a member of the Class of 2019 there, and have seen many shows in the venue, including Eric Clapton in September of 2021. Here are some fun facts about the FEC before we get into the game.

First event at the FEC, November of 1977: Texas beats Oklahoma, 83-79

Highest attended event: John Denver in 1978 with 17,829

Notable artists who have played the FEC: David Bowie,Tina Turner, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, KISS, U2, Bon Jovi, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Def Leppard, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Van Halen, Rush, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Prince, Guns N' Roses, Rod Stewart, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Radiohead.

Anyway, let's get to the Baylor matchup.

In the last game between Baylor and Texas, everything went the Bears' way. They shot 50% to Texas' 33%, won on the glass, 42-32, and beat Texas up in transition ball. Adam Flagler went off for 20 points on 8/11 from the field, as the Texas guards simply could not stay in front of him or the other Baylor players. Baylor had five guys in double digits by the end of the game. Trying to force the Bears to the sidelines and baselines as a part of their normal defensive sets and switching everything defensively doesn't work when your players lack the lateral quickness and the opponent has several players with a quick first step.

Frankly, Baylor has much better athletes across the board. They have two lottery picks in Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan as well. It's going to take quite the defensive effort to keep Baylor under 80 this time.

Here's Baylor's starting lineup.