MBB: Texas hosts Baylor in final game at Frank Erwin Center (ESPN, 8pm tip)
Today, 21st-ranked Texas hosts 3rd-ranked Baylor in what will be the final game at the Frank Erwin Center.
Since 1977, the Frank Erwin Center has been used for basketball games, concerts, graduations, and a host of other events. I walked as a member of the Class of 2019 there, and have seen many shows in the venue, including Eric Clapton in September of 2021. Here are some fun facts about the FEC before we get into the game.
First event at the FEC, November of 1977: Texas beats Oklahoma, 83-79
Highest attended event: John Denver in 1978 with 17,829
Notable artists who have played the FEC: David Bowie,Tina Turner, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, KISS, U2, Bon Jovi, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Def Leppard, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Van Halen, Rush, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Prince, Guns N' Roses, Rod Stewart, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Radiohead.
Anyway, let's get to the Baylor matchup.
In the last game between Baylor and Texas, everything went the Bears' way. They shot 50% to Texas' 33%, won on the glass, 42-32, and beat Texas up in transition ball. Adam Flagler went off for 20 points on 8/11 from the field, as the Texas guards simply could not stay in front of him or the other Baylor players. Baylor had five guys in double digits by the end of the game. Trying to force the Bears to the sidelines and baselines as a part of their normal defensive sets and switching everything defensively doesn't work when your players lack the lateral quickness and the opponent has several players with a quick first step.
Frankly, Baylor has much better athletes across the board. They have two lottery picks in Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan as well. It's going to take quite the defensive effort to keep Baylor under 80 this time.
Here's Baylor's starting lineup.
What Texas needs to do to win this game:
• Try to keep Baylor out of transition.
Baylor had 15 fast-break points to Texas' seven last game, and not allowing the Bears to run the floor with their superb athletes is going to be key to staying in this one for the Longhorns. This mean less crashing of the offensive boards with multiple players and more guys trailing back on defense to catch the break before it starts. Obviously you still want to have post players fighting for the boards on the offensive end, but preparing for a break has to be the priority.
• Draw fouls.
Texas has to get to the foul line often in this one to win. This isn't easy, as Baylor cleanly blocked seven shots of Texas' last game, but as always, there is going to be a stretch where the Longhorns struggle to get points from the field, especially against this switch-everything Baylor defense. They need points from the line in order to compete here, so going at the rim early and often would be ideal.
• Take care of the ball.
Texas only had 10 turnovers in the last matchup to Baylor's 12, so playing cleanly in this aspect of the game will be huge for this team. Though they had eight more turnovers than West Virginia did in their last game and still managed to win, they won't be able to do this against a much better team in Baylor. Additionally, live-ball turnovers lead to transition buckets against the Bears more often than not, and like I said earlier, keeping them out of transition will be huge.
Prediction: Baylor 74, Texas 66
ML: Baylor -125
Spread: Baylor -1.5
O/U: over 135