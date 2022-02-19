MBB: Texas hosts Texas Tech in highly anticipated rematch

This morning, Texas takes on Texas Tech in a rematch of the most hyped home game in Texas Tech basketball history, which the Red Raiders won, 77-64. A contest that Texas was never in gave Mark Adams a signature win over the Longhorns, but just one of many that the Red Raiders have had this year – currently, they sit tied at second place in the conference after completing the sweep of Baylor on Tuesday night. Texas Tech, when they're hitting shots from deep, is one of the best teams in the country. But that is a big "if." Last week, they visited the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, losing 70-55 in a game in which they shot 2/17 from three. When Texas Tech goes cold – which happens – they are vulnerable. Part of that was Umoja Gibson's 30-point night on 8/11 from three, some of it was the fact that Texas Tech had only two players in double figures, and no player with more than 12 points. Scoring leader Bryson Williams managed just five points on seven field goal attempts. Here's Texas Tech's starting lineup:



Texas' first half against the Red Raiders went about as poorly as a half has gone for the Longhorns this season, down 43-29 at the break. Against a team that plays like Texas Tech does, it's much more difficult to come from behind and retake the lead. Texas played a solid second half, but it was too late to make a difference. The Red Raiders were hitting from three, which they don't normally do, at all. In fact, Texas Tech has shot 33% or better just four times in 13 tries in conference play this year, and one of those times, they took just nine threes (5/9 for 53.8% vs. TCU). Texas Tech has managed to win conference games with the following three-point percentages: Kansas: 4/16 for 25% Baylor: 4/14 for 28.6% Oklahoma State: 9/23 for 39.1% Iowa State: 3/16 for 18.8% West Virginia: 5/20 for 25% Texas: 8/19 for 42.1% West Virginia: 4/21 for 19% TCU: 5/9 for 53.8% Baylor: 7/21 for 33.3% They lost with the following percentages: Iowa State: 3/17 for 17.6% Kansas State: 4/17 for 23.5% Kansas: 6/20 for 30% Oklahoma: 2/17 for 11.8% So, from this, we can reasonably assume that they won't repeat their shooting performance from the last game, their best of the year when taking volume into account, but this obviously doesn't mean that Texas will win, as the Red Raiders have dominated even when the three isn't falling. In two of these conference losses, Texas Tech had a player on the opposing team score 30+ points (30 from Umoja Gibson of Oklahoma and 37 from Ochai Agbaji of Kansas). Does Texas have a player capable of carrying the scoring load in that kind of manner? Here's the Texas starting lineup.