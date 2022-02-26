MBB: Texas takes on West Virginia in Morgantown (1pm, ESPN2)

The Longhorns are in Morgantown, West Virginia today to take on the Mountaineers in a sold-out venue, because that's what happens when Texas comes to town. One of the best players in the conference leads West Virginia in Taz Sherman, who didn't play in the last matchup against Texas due to COVID protocols. Sherman averages over 18 points per game, good for second in the conference behind only Ochai Agbaji of Kansas; he also leads the team in assists. Outside of him and Sean McNeil, they really find trouble scoring, with the 245th-ranked offensive rating in the country. The Mountaineers started the season 13-2 and 2-1 in conference before dropping 12 of their next 13 in the brutal Big 12 slate (and a loss to Arkansas in the Big12/SEC challenge). So they sit now at 14-14, looking to get some revenge on the Longhorns before their season ends with the conference tournament. Though Chris Beard said he doesn't believe in "trap games," West Virginia on the road fits the bill for this moniker. They're hungry and desperate, and have the firepower in Sherman to make this interesting. Here's West Virginia's starting lineup.

Sean McNeil, the other offensive weapon, is a solid three-point shooter at 37% per game, their best shooter from deep. They also get points from Malik Curry and Jalen Bridges, but outside of those four, points are hard to come by for West Virginia. They haven't been close to winning in most of their losses in the last 13 games, either.

Other than a near-upset of Baylor where a concussion took Taz Sherman out of the game, they're struggled to really even hang in most of these Big 12 games. Here's Texas' starting lineup.