McRee high on the Longhorns after recent UT offer
The Texas Longhorns have had success in recruiting Lake Travis High School of late, signing tight end Cade Brewer in the 2017 class and landing a commitment from quarterback Hudson Card for the 202...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news