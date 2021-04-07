Orangebloods - Melendez goes deep again, No. 4 Texas beats SFA 9-1

Unlike last night, the No. 4 Longhorns (22-8) didn’t wait around to put up a huge number on the scoreboard and take complete control of a midweek contest. Tonight, behind an impressive power display in the batter’s box, Texas led 8-0 after four innings and completed a 9-1 victory over Stephen F. Austin (12-14) with ease. Of the Longhorns’ nine runs, eight were scored with two outs. The two-out success began in the bottom of the first inning when Ivan Melendez hit a screaming rocket up the middle and the RBI single gave UT a 2-0 lead. With runners on first and second in the bottom of the second inning, Zach Zubia’s RBI double plated Trey Faltine and the errant throw into third allowed Mitchell Daly to score, making it 4-0 Texas. Pete Hansen pitched a career-high 6.0 innings and didn’t give up a run. Each time he needed to make an adjustment on the mound to throw strikes and handle some traffic on the bases, the lefty was up for the challenge. Of course it helps when Faltine is behind you... READ THE REST OF OUR POSTGAME COVERAGE AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

