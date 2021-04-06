Orangebloods - Melendez, Williams go deep, No. 4 Texas beats A&M-CC 14-4

After six innings, the No. 4 Longhorns (21-8) found themselves in a competitive battle against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-21). Then, Texas dominated the rest of the game on the mound, with the leather, and at the plate, which led to a 14-4 victory. Measuring them against a high bar of competitiveness and focus, the Longhorns were a step off early in the game, including the first inning when at one point no one covered the bag at second on a stolen base attempt. After A&M-CC capitalized on some shaky control and defense for a run in the first, Texas responded very loudly in the bottom of the second. Cam Williams walked to begin the frame and Ivan Melendez followed with one of the most majestic homers I’ve seen at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. According to Longhorn Network, the blast, which cleared the street behind left-center field, the A&M-CC team bus and landed on the grass, was estimated to travel 471 feet. Trey Faltine’s ground out later scored a run to make it 3-1 after two innings.

Back to Melendez: he followed a fantastic weekend driving the ball all over the yard at Kansas with a 4-for-5 night with two doubles, a homer, two runs, and three RBI. The designated hitter showed his raw power, the most on the team, can play in games too and especially to his pull-side. However, he’s starting to let the ball travel too and drive it to right-center and right field. Always, there has been better natural hitting ability than his 25 strikeouts suggest and he’s showing that more consistently now. Pierce praised Melendez’s hitting ability in the fall and we’re seeing why...



READ THE REST OF OUR REPORT AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

Not an Orangebloods member? We have an unbelievable, limited-time deal for Longhorns fans. Sign up now and get FREE ACCESS until August 1. No gimmicks, no hoops to jump through. Come inside, see what you think and we're confident you'll want to stick around for the long haul.

- New users, click HERE to sign up with the promo code.

- Returning free users and past subscribers ... sign in first, and start here to use the promo code.

Don't miss this opportunity to get FOUR MONTHS FREE of Orangebloods.com.

---- OrangeBloods.com- PREMIUM ACCESS FREE TRIAL until August 1, 2021. (Please read the terms of service. This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. **Your subscription will auto-renew at [$9.95 per month/$99.95 per year] until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends. New subscribers only. You will not be charged until 08.01.21.