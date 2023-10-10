“It was a good game to watch. They battled to the end,” Hills said. “I enjoyed it. Me and my family enjoyed it. I just feel like Texas needed to finish more to come out with a W. Even with the turnovers, Texas was still in the game. They just needed to come out and finish.”

As a Texas Longhorn commitment, the outcome of Saturday’s Texas-OU game in Dallas wasn’t what Melvin Hills was hoping to see, but UT’s narrow loss did nothing to lessen Hills’s experience of sitting in the stands for one of college football’s best rivalries. Perhaps more importantly, the experience and environment of the game reinforced to Hill that he’s excited to be a Longhorn and have a chance to play in that game beginning next year.

The 6-3, 277-pound Hills committed to Texas back in July. He’s been solid with his decision ever since and said he’s looking forward to get to seeing Texas bounce back from Saturday’s loss and accomplish bigger and better things over the course of the 2023 season.

“I just look at it like you win some and lose some, but they still can come out and win the natty,” Hills said.

A three-star defensive end, Hills spent Saturday watching the game as a fan, but also envisioning himself on the Cotton Bowl field making plays beginning next year.

“When you see a play, it’s like I can see myself making this play with my team, scoring this touchdown, celebrating,” Hills said. “You can just imagine it while it’s happening.”

Hills remains solidly committed to Texas and said he’s not interested in hearing from any other programs.

“I’m feeling great. I feel like I made the best decision for me,” Hills said.