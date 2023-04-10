Wide receiver Freddie Dubose is no stranger to the UT campus. The Smithson Valley talent has been on the Forty Acres for numerous recruiting events over the past couple of years and he returned again in March for a Texas practice and barbecue recruiting event. While Dubose has had some very good visits to Texas in the past, he said his most recent trip set a new standard.

“To be honest, the whole visit went great. It was probably the best visit I’ve ever gone on to Texas,” Dubose said. “I just feel like the atmosphere just felt different this time from when I went the last time. The coaching staff, coach Sark – I got to talk to them for a good hour.”

On previous visits, Dubose had mentioned that the number of recruits in attendance sometimes made it tough to get quality time with the coaching staff. That wasn’t a problem this time as the coaches paired down the number of players that were brought in.

“There weren’t a thousand kids, but felt like there was a good amount. There were probably 30 to 40 of us. When I talked to Sark, he was honestly just checking up on me, asking how everything had been, saying how I’m a top guy at receiver, how he wants me to come play ball over there and run track.”