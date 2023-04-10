Most recent UT visit was best yet for WR Freddie Dubose
Wide receiver Freddie Dubose is no stranger to the UT campus. The Smithson Valley talent has been on the Forty Acres for numerous recruiting events over the past couple of years and he returned again in March for a Texas practice and barbecue recruiting event. While Dubose has had some very good visits to Texas in the past, he said his most recent trip set a new standard.
“To be honest, the whole visit went great. It was probably the best visit I’ve ever gone on to Texas,” Dubose said. “I just feel like the atmosphere just felt different this time from when I went the last time. The coaching staff, coach Sark – I got to talk to them for a good hour.”
On previous visits, Dubose had mentioned that the number of recruits in attendance sometimes made it tough to get quality time with the coaching staff. That wasn’t a problem this time as the coaches paired down the number of players that were brought in.
“There weren’t a thousand kids, but felt like there was a good amount. There were probably 30 to 40 of us. When I talked to Sark, he was honestly just checking up on me, asking how everything had been, saying how I’m a top guy at receiver, how he wants me to come play ball over there and run track.”
The 6-1, 180-pound Dubose had been in touch with new Texas receivers coach Chris Jackson on the phone and through social media. His recent trip gave him a chance to meet Jackson in person and he liked what he saw.
“Me and my mom talked to him. He was telling us a little bit about himself. I knew a good amount about coach Jackson, but he was giving us more information about himself, how he’s a family type of person, how he wants best for kids, wants to develop them to get them to the next level. “He’s cool. I like him a lot.”
The message from Jackson – how players will be developed both on the field and off – is one that resonated with Dubose.
“That’s all I really want, to be honest, to be developed,” Dubose said. “When I went to spring practice, I saw him coach. I liked his coaching style. He’s very into it with the players. He’ll get into it and show what to do, even if he has to do it himself.”
Dubose’s mother was also impressed with Jackson.
“My mom loves him. She said she likes how much he cares for the players, how he is as a person, not just as a coach, but as some sort of teacher,” Dubose said.
Dubose has yet to set up his official visits, but said he plans to take trips to Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M. He’s still debating on a fifth trip. Up next, he’ll be at Texas A&M’s spring game this week and Dubose is planning to announce a final during the pep rally for Smithson Valley’s season-opener.
Dubose is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.