South Oak Cliff has reached the mountaintop of the Texas High School Football world for the consecutive season. SOC overcame a first half deficit to Port Neches-Groves to claim back-to-back 5A DII state championships.

It was the latest chapter in the Golden Bears overcoming adversity. South Oak Cliff opened the season with an 0-3 record before flipping the switch in district play and running through their side of the playoff bracket.

Those experiences helped them come out victorious on Friday night inside AT&T Stadium.

“Duncanville and DeSoto are playing for state championships, too, so that played a huge part in our success,” Billy Walton told Orangebloods after winning the state title on Friday. “It prepared us to beat teams like this.”

Texas commits Malik Muhammad and Billy Walton both played key roles in SOC claiming its second straight title. Muhamamd patrolled the secondary, while Walton created havoc up front. Walton got to the quarterback to account for a safety in the second quarter of the championship contest.

“We wanted to set the tone,” Walton said. “The people that have set the tone for us this season have been on the defense. We made a play and the whole bench said ‘we got this in the bag.’”