Orangebloods - Myslinski's high school career is up ... next stop, Austin

“I got hurt the fourth game into the season, right before. I thought those three games (before the injury), I progressively got better each game. The last game I came back I was a little raw, hadn’t played for five weeks, and I did move to center for that last game. I played center and thought I played very well, thought I blocked well and got better from last year. I think I took a step forward from last year.”

“For the times I was in, I thought I played very well,” Myslinski said. “I definitely have stuff I have to work on, I was leaning into it a little bit too much in pass pro. Not a whole lot, but it’s something I have to work on.

Things didn’t go as smoothly as the 6-3, 285-pound Myslinski likely had hoped, but he said he’s happy with the way he played and the progress he showed in his limited action.

Texas offensive line commitment Michael Myslinski recently saw his senior season come to an end. The Jacksonville Bishop Kenny product battled through a high ankle sprain that saw him miss four of his team’s eight games, but that didn’t stop Myslinski from putting together an impressive highlight tape.

The son of NFL veteran offensive lineman Tom Myslinski, Michael is a student of the game who studies a lot of film of himself to improve his craft. At one point this year, he and his father were going through his film and noticed he had a slight tell when he was going to pull from his guard position. Myslinski cleaned it up, stayed properly balanced later in the year and he said the hard work away from the field is as important as what he does between the lines.

“It’s very technical. Everything about (playing offensive line) is technical. That’s where it gets hard,” Myslinski said. “You have to be a technician, but also have to be able to play very physical. That’s why I think it’s important, that during practice, I think it’s important to have very good technique, so when I get to games I can let it loose and have fun. It’s very technical. There’s a lot more that goes into it than just trying to hit someone off the ball. If you just try to do that at the next level, it won’t work.”

Myslinski’s father played in the NFL for nine years. He’s now the strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Having that type of experience and expertise at Myslinski’s fingertip is an obvious advantage, and Michael said he taps into that resource whenever he can.

“He helps me so much. A whole lot. I do (use his father’s experience). In high school, our assistant O-line coach played at Florida, Tyler Jordan. He’s been a big help because he knows about the game, what it takes to play at the next level,” Myslinski said. “My dad and I go over film all the time. He’s also my strength coach, so I have the best trainer I can ever have. We talk about it all the time. He’s my true O-line coach I guess you could say.”

Bishop Kenny’s season just ended last week. Myslinski took a couple days off to rest, but said he’s ready to hit it hard in the off-season to prepare himself for life as a Longhorn. Myslinski remains solid with his commitment to Texas and said he likes the improvement he’s seen from the offensive line.

“I thought they were playing really well, were running the ball really well which was awesome,” Myslinski said of last week’s showing against West Virginia. “I thought the line was really good. And just the team in general - I think they’re getting a good base going, win after win.

“Of course, coach (Herb) Hand does a great job. I’m sure of that. I’m sure the O-lineman all look up to him. It’s an individual thing but he’s definitely leading them out there, showing them what to do.”

Up until the time he reports to Austin in June, Myslinski said his focus will be on continuing to fine-tune his craft. He’ll hit the weights, do some stick fighting to work on his hands and yoga for his flexibility. Myslinski is projected to be a center for Texas, but could also slide out to guard if the need arises. He said he’s simply going to work hard, try to be the best player he can be, and let the rest take care of itself.

“I want to just keep practicing O-line drills, really focus in on center now that I had to play guard for high school. I know I’m probably going to play center (at Texas), so I want to refine my center skills,” Myslinski said. “Lifting-wise, get bigger, stronger week by week, progressively get better. I know in the long run it’ll be all for the good.”