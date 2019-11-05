“I think he just comes to work every day at practice. He’s pretty quiet, just goes around and does his job,” LaPlante said. “The nice thing at UT, he has a lot of room to grow. He’s a really good high school player, but hasn’t reached his top end yet. He has a lot of room to grow. It’s going to be good to see how he develops in the weight room. He can put 15-20 pounds on that frame and that’ll be good for him.”

Hutto head coach Brad LaPlante said that as good as Harrison is right now, his best days may still be in front of him.

Hutto athlete Dajon Harrison , one of the most dynamic players in the Central Texas area, announced on Twitter moments ago that he has given the Longhorns a verbal commitment. The 5-10, 178-pound Harrison, who plays at both wide receiver and defensive back for the Hippos, becomes Texas’ 18th commitment in the 2020 class.

The Texas Longhorns have added to their 2020 commitment list, this time from a versatile playmaker in the Central Texas area who could help out on either side of the ball.

Harrison started for Hutto as a sophomore as a defensive back. Last year and this year, he’s done most of his damage as a receiver but the Hippos will still line him up at defensive back when the match-up calls for it. LaPlante described Harrison as “an electric offensive player” and feels Harrison has tremendous potential on either side of the ball.

“He has room to go just football-wise. As good as his stats are, he’s gotten better at little things this year,” LaPlante said. “I don’t think technique-wise, stemming his routes, DB eyes or whatever it is, I don’t think he’s tapped his full potential.

“I think as he gets into year two and three of the collegiate level, he’s going to be even better than he is now. Some kids at the high school level, that’s as good as it gets. With him, he still has room to grow, so that’s awesome.”

Harrison is pretty quiet on the recruiting front, but he told Orangebloods.com a few weeks ago that if Texas offered him, the Longhorns would move straight to the top. Not only did the Longhorns shoot to the top of his list when an offer was extended this week, Harrison gave a quick commitment. A one-time TCU commitment who also had interest from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Kansas State, among others. With the quick turnaround between the Texas offer and the verbal commitment, coach LaPlante said he believes Texas was just the perfect situation for Harrison.

“I think, to me, that would be a dream school for him. It’s close to home, and family is really important to him,” LaPlante said. “To be right down the road where family and friends can be there and talk, that’s awesome for him.”

Ranked as a three-star prospect, Harrison had previously told Orangebloods Texas was recruiting him as a wide receiver/athlete. Wherever he lines up at the next level, LaPlante said Harrison has the tools to be successful.

“I think he’s just a good, wholesome, down to earth kid. He kind of just goes about his business. He’s not a big rah-rah guy," La Plante said. "When his play is called, he’s going to do the work. When it’s time to man up the best receiver, he’s going to do it to the best of his abilities. He just rises up to the occasion.”