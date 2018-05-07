“I’m just going to be talking to my family a lot over the next couple weeks, where do I see myself enjoying the next three to four years? I’ll look at the education, the business school, the culture of each school,” Osafo-Mensah said. “I’m going to talk to my coaches at my high school too, just talk about it with people close to me, pray about it and try to come up with the best decision.”

The Fort Worth Nolan Catholic product will announce his decision on May 19, and said he’ll lean on the input from those close to him to help him finalize the decision.

Prior to last weekend’s Texas official visit, top defensive end/linebacker Nana Osafo-Mensah said he was truly torn between his two finalists – the Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame. Coming out of his Texas visit, Osafo-Mensah said he still has some thinking to do before he makes a final decision.

Osafo-Mensah visited Notre Dame in early April and gave that trip high marks. He said his trip to Texas was also impressive and allowed him to get a closer look at what life is like for a student-athlete in Austin.



“I loved it a lot. It was a lot of fun, being able to hang out with the players. Everybody there was pretty cool. I got to see what it was like as a student-athlete at UT,” Osafo-Mensah said. “That’s what I was looking forward to. I wanted to see how it was …, how they’re socially together, how they do things outside of football."

The 6-4, 215-pound Osafo-Mensah said the Texas and Notre Dame visits compared favorably to one another.

“Honestly, the visit at Texas was awesome. I loved all of it. There was so much fun we had, there wasn’t a moment where we were ever bored. I enjoyed everyone’s company,” Osafo-Mensah said. “Being able to see that, enjoy time, it was kind of like when I was at Notre Dame. I got to hang out with the recruits, down here at UT, hang out with Tyler Johnson, DeMarvin Leal, see that environment of people I could play with. That was a lot of fun.”

A big factor for Osafo-Mensah will be the input he receives from his family. He has noted in previous updates that his parents are very fond of what they’ve seen from Notre Dame, but said following his Texas visit they were also impressed with what UT has to offer, including academically.

“They liked (Texas) a lot too. They were also impressed with McCombs Business School. They were really excited about that,” Osafo-Mensah said. “They got to talk to some of the professors, witness it first-hand. We got to walk through it, see the professors, talk to them so that was very impressive.”

A four-star prospect, Osafo-Mensah is a Rivals250 member. He’ll announce his final decision at Nolan Catholic’s spring game later this month.