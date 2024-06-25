Nation's top prospect set to visit Texas in July
Texas recently wrapped up a successful month of official visits in June. The calendar will soon flip to July, where we could see a wave of 2025 commitments come in for the Longhorns before the UT staff hosts a number of top 2026 prospects for a recruiting function on July 27.
Mark your calendars, because the nation’s top recruit in the 2026 cycle has plans to be in Austin. Defensive end Jahkeem Stewart, out of New Orleans St. Augustine, tells Orangebloods.com he’ll be making his way to the Forty Acres to give Texas and new defensive line coach Kenny Baker an in-person look.
“I’m hoping to see the coaching staff. I’ve been up there, talked to the coaches. I’ve met the D-line coach but want to build on the relationship we have already,” Stewart said. “It’s great, just looking forward to it, just ready to build a bigger relationship, a bigger bond with him.”
Stewart and Bake are still getting to know each other after Baker was brought on in January to replace Bo Davis. That relationship should get a boost when Stewart makes his way to Austin next month.
“I don’t know too much about him. I’ve got to get up there, talk to him more, build a relationship with him,” Stewart said. “I’ve just get to know him more, know his character more.”
The 6-6, 266-pound Stewart has visited Texas a couple of times previously, but the contact with UT dipped a bit in the spring before it recently picked back up. Assuming the upcoming visit goes well, Stewart said the Longhorns will be strong contenders in his recruitment.
“It’s going to be strong because I know Texas has a lot of things that I’m looking for in a school,” Stewart said. “Texas is a great school, they have a great program, it’s a great state. Texas is Texas. They have a lot of things outside of football that they really build on.”