Texas recently wrapped up a successful month of official visits in June. The calendar will soon flip to July, where we could see a wave of 2025 commitments come in for the Longhorns before the UT staff hosts a number of top 2026 prospects for a recruiting function on July 27.

Mark your calendars, because the nation’s top recruit in the 2026 cycle has plans to be in Austin. Defensive end Jahkeem Stewart, out of New Orleans St. Augustine, tells Orangebloods.com he’ll be making his way to the Forty Acres to give Texas and new defensive line coach Kenny Baker an in-person look.

“I’m hoping to see the coaching staff. I’ve been up there, talked to the coaches. I’ve met the D-line coach but want to build on the relationship we have already,” Stewart said. “It’s great, just looking forward to it, just ready to build a bigger relationship, a bigger bond with him.”