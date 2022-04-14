Nation's top-ranked 2024 DT has Texas on his early radar

“I was supposed to go up there last Friday but things didn’t work out. I couldn’t get there on time. But hopefully I can get there soon,” Stone said. “I want to meet the entire coaching staff in person and see what it’s like.”

Texas, led by defensive line coach Bo Davis, is one team that has extended an offer to the 6-4, 255-pound Stone.

Defensive tackle David Stone is one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, checking in at No. 10 on the Rivals100. He’s enrolled at IMG Academy in Florida, but prior to that resided in the state of Oklahoma. Those ties to the Sooner State have many feeling OU might be the early leader for the standout defender, but that hasn’t stopped programs from coast to coast from joining the race.

While Stone does admit he has an affinity for Oklahoma, he says he’s open to playing anywhere in the country if the right opportunity presents itself. Schools like Wisconsin, USC, Miami and Texas A&M are among the programs that are high on his early list. As for Texas, Stone said the Longhorns could very well join that top group once he gets to see the UT program in person.

“Us Oklahoma kids grow up hating Texas right off the bat, but I feel like they can get in the mix,” Stone said. “Texas A&M definitely has a shot for me so if Texas can compete with them, they can compete with OU too.”

A four-star prospect with more than 20 offers, Stone was an early offer by the UT staff, picking up a scholarship from Davis in the spring of his freshman year. That early connection has Texas in the mix.

“Bo Davis, he’s legendary. Just the chance to get coached by him would be great,” Stone said. “I feel like he could put me in the league if I give him the chance.”

With about a year-and-a-half remaining before he can sign with the school of his choice, Stone is keeping an open mind as he works through his recruitment. He’ll have his choice of colleges from all over the map, and said in the end his decision will come down to what school and which staff makes him feel the most comfortable.

“It’s the relationships. The relationships are going to be a lifetime thing,” Stone said. “I want to be able to have those while I’m preparing for the next level.”