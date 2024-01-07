“I’m debating on if I ‘m going to go to Texas or Ohio State on January 20th,” Davison said. “I just have to choose.”

More immediately, Davison has a tough decision to make regarding his travel plans this month. The Mater Dei standout is looking to make a junior day visit, and he’s torn on which campus he’ll hit.

At some point, 5-star running back Jordon Davison will have a tough decision to make when selecting a college. With about 50 scholarship offers on the table, it will be no small chore for Davison to narrow his focus to one school.

As the top-ranked running back in the 2025 recruiting class, Davison has offers from just about every school imaginable. He hasn’t yet put out a formal list of favorites, but said realistically he’s considering about eight programs. An official unveiling of those schools could happen later this month. One program that will almost certainly make the cut is the Texas Longhorns.

The 5-11, 203-pound Davison has made multiple trips to Austin and he has developed a strong relationship with Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice.

“I talk to coach Choice all the time. I actually talked to him yesterday,” Davison said. “My relationship with him is very transparent. We have a great relationship and I know if I was to go there, he would be one of the coaches who would develop me.”

Choice’s proven track record both as a college coach and having played the position at the highest level are factors that Davison is well aware of.

“He played at the level that I want play at someday,” Davison said.

As he continues to work through the process, Davison said he’ll take most of his official visits in June but he might also take some in the spring to spread things out. He’d like to have a final decision made prior to the start of his senior year at Mater Dei.

A five-star prospect, Davison checks in at No. 12 on the 2024 Rivals100.