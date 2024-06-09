“The culture (stood out),” Hilson said. “Austin was nice. Getting to meet coach (Pete Kwiatkowski), the players, they all treated me like family. It was nice being up here. I enjoyed it.

The 6-5, 230-pound Hilson said there was a lot to like about the Texas visit, from the people inside the program to the defensive scheme to the city of Austin.

“The last visit, my Florida State visit, I’m comparing this (Texas) visit to Florida State and then after that I’m going to just shut it down,” Hilson said.

Over the next two weekends, Hilson will see Central Florida and Florida State on official visits and he’ll then work towards a decision that will likely come down to the Seminoles and the Longhorns.

Defensive end Javion Hilson remains committed to Florida State, but a weekend official visit to see the Texas Longhorns has certainly given Hilson something to think about. In fact, Hilson said his recruitment is now pretty much a two-team race between FSU and Texas.

Texas told Hilson they’d use him in a role that would allow him to get upfield and rush the passer while also showcasing his versatility off the line of scrimmage.

“They were kind of comparing me to Colin Simmons, how they have him play the 'X,' rushing the passer and dropping in coverage and they said they'd use me like that," Hilson said. “Florida State, they see me like a true defensive end, not dropping at all. Texas, they see me like an athlete, use me like a Jack, cover, rush the passer on third down, things like that.”

Hilson already showcases some of that versatility in high school, so the Cocoa (FL) product said it would make for a smooth transition should he pick the Longhorns.

“It really doesn’t matter. I do it at the high school level. Sometimes they’ll have me drop in the flat as a linebacker, have me getting upfield rushing the passer,” Hilson said. “It’s comfortable to me I do it all in high school so it doesn’t really matter.”

Last weekend, Hilson took an official visit to Florida. The Gators impressed on that trip but he said Texas was on a higher level.

“It was a crazy atmosphere. I’ve never seen anything like that. Texas is big,” Hilson said. “When they say Texas is big, I mean, Texas is big. I mean, compared to Florida, this is nice.

“This visit was definitely nice. It’s a big city compared to Florida. It’s nice. Here it’s welcoming. Florida, it kind of wasn’t like that. I loved it here. I could easily fit in.”

Hilson’s player host was fellow Floridian CJ Baxter. His visit to Florida State later this month still looms large, but the Longhorns have put themselves squarely in the mix.

“Texas kind of opened my eyes up after this visit,” Hilson said. “I like how they produce NFL players at my position. Florida State has a lot and here at Texas, they definitely have a lot. I could easily fit in here and I like the scheme they run.”