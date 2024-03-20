MADNESS! The most exciting part of March is upon us, with an impressive slate of matchups across everyone's brackets. However, only one matchup really matters to those of you who browse this board and who consider yourselves a part of the Longhorn faithful. Once again the Horns are in the tournament, and once again we have an intriguing first-round matchup. Tip Off: 5:50PM CT on TNT Favorite: Texas -2.5, -145 Moneyline Colorado State Scouting Report Starting 5 #3 Josiah Strong (Super Sr) Guard 6'3, 194lbs 6.6 PPG, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST - 41.7 FG%, 21.3 3PT%, 72.7% FT Strong is an interesting player to watch in that he's a 6th year senior, he's played for three different schools, and his shooting percentages vary pretty significantly depending on who he plays for. A lot of that can be chalked up to increase in the competition, but the only thing that matters is how he's utilized in this Colorado State offense. Josiah Strong will act as both a primary and secondary ball handler, and isn't really looking to force the issue offensively. Something to note is that his minutes have gone down as the Rams entered conference play. He's a solid player with a lot of experience that can do a bit of everything at an average level. Do not let a player who has no business making an impact, make an impact. He's struggling shooting the ball this season, and he's a drive first guy. Don't allow dribble penetration, and stay in front. Matching up with Strong shouldn't be rocket science for the Horns defensively.

#4 Isaiah Stevens (Super Sr) Forward 6'0, 180lbs 16.2 PPG, 3.2 REB, 6.9 AST - 48.2 FG%, 44.8 3PT%, 83.6% FT Holy scorer....Isaiah Stevens is the go to guy offensively whenever Colorado State needs a bucket whether that's late in the shot clock, clutch situations, etc. He will also act as a primary/secondary ball handler. They just want him to have the ball in his hands. He's an elite scorer that is really good off the dribble, shoots extremely well from outside, and can score at the rim over taller defenders. He's a guy that has averaged double digit scoring averages his entire career. He can use either hand, and although his outside shot is more of a set shot, he knocks them down at an outstanding 44% clip. This is going to be the Tyrese Hunter show, and I cannot wait to watch this match up. Do your best to keep him infront, make sure to contest everything, and try to contain him as much as possible because he's going to score. LIMIT HIS OPPORTUNITIES.

#10 Nique Clifford (Sr) Guard 6’5, 175lbs 12.3 PPG, 7.6 REB, 3.0 AST - 52.6 FG%, 37.7 3PT%, 75.9% FT Nique Clifford is my favorite player to watch on this Colorado Rams team. He's an outstanding rebounding guard, and can absolutely fill the stat sheet on any given night. Take a look at the box score from the other night when they played Virgina (https://csurams.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats/2023-24/virginia/boxscore/20897). Honestly, Clifford is a guy that's just a playmaker. He can create his own shots, he gets other people involved, he's active on the glass, he shoots it well from outside, etc. He's the most talented player on this roster and is probably the only one with a realistic NBA future. If you're Texas, you do NOT want this to be the Nique Clifford show because if he's playing well, it means he's doing EVERYTHING well, not just scoring the ball. If I'm Texas, I start Chendall Weaver and give him this match up. Beward of Nique Clifford...

#1 Joel Scott (Sr) Forward 6'7, 225bs (yeah right...) 13.2 PG, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST - 56.8 FG%, 25 3PT%, 67.2% FT This guy is like a walking cannonball, and I don't care if his weight is listed at 225, he's closer to 250. Joel Scott is an expert at moving bodies. He's a very efficient scorer from the mid-low post and uses his body well in creating space. If you're Texas, you need to have someone that can match his level of energy, and be ready knock some heads around downlow because if you don't, Scott certainly will. He can finish with either hand, but is definitely weaker with his left so if he gets the ball in the low post, you have to be physical, and make him turn back over his right shoulder. I hated playing against guys like this because they get you in foul trouble so quickly. Texas has had a case of the whistles the past few games so they need to play and try not to foul in any low post, 1v1 situations. Shade left, match energy, box out. He's a player than runs the floor extremely well, so make sure you find him in transition. The highlights from last night are basically the Clifford/Scott show so here ya go.

#12 Patrick Cartier (Super Sr) Forward 6’8, 220lbs 10.5 PPG, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST - 52.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT%, 84.8% FT Patrick Cartier is a bit of a tweener in terms of a Center and a Forward, but for this Colorado State team he plays Center. He's a system player that finds his spots in the offense, can stretch the floor, and provides the Rams with a good spacing element. He's really good with both hands in the low post so I'm looking at you Dillon Mitchell and Brock Cunningham...You need to make him catch it off his spot, so instead of an easy post entry to the block you make him catch it at 15 feet. Be physical. Know where he is at all times because in the pick and roll Cartier can be a real offensive weapon for this team. Here's some of his Division 2 film. Both he and Scott are D2 transfers, and played at a very high level.

