New CB offer Jasiah Wagoner intrigued by UT interest, likely to visit

The Texas Longhorns are casting a wide recruiting net for defensive backs in the 2023 class, literally targeting prospects from coast to coast. From California to Arizona to Alabama to Florida to New Jersey and just about everywhere in between, the Texas staff has put offers on the table for prospects it feels can help its program win championships and earlier this week the Longhorns again looked far and wide in putting an offer on the table for Spanaway (WA) Lake cornerback Jasiah Wagoner. The 5-11, 160-pound Wagoner holds close to 15 offers and when the Texas scholarship was extended on Monday night, it really caught his attention. “It’s a big offer to me,” Wagoner said. “I know that they’ve always been a great school, good program. Their recruiting class this year has been crazy. It’s been good to get some love from them.”

Wagoner says he “definitely” has some offers that are standing out in his mind, but he’s keeping everything open as he wants to get out and see a number of different schools over the spring and summer. Penn State, Oregon, Texas, Cal and Washington are among the schools in which he has a strong early interest. This spring, Wagoner is planning to hit the road to see Cal, Oregon, Washington and maybe Arizona. He says there’s a “pretty high chance” that Texas will get one of his official visits, and he’s not at all locked into staying in the Pacific Northwest. “It’s just a matter of how well the relationships are established with the coaches, things like that,” Wagoner said when asked what a school could do to get him to leave the area. Texas does have one ally on its side in 2022 signee Malik Agbo. He and Wagoner played on the same 7v7 team (Heir Football) and Ago has already been in Wagoner’s ear about getting Wagoner to Austin for a visit. “He was excited for me about (the offer). He said when I go down there, make sure I connect with him,” Wagoner said. “He said there’s nothing like playing in front of the crowd down there.”

