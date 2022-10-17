“They had called my coach right before the game on Thursday. I talked to them after the game, then they called Friday, gave me the scholarship on Friday,” Hunter said. “I talked to them after their game (on Saturday), they told me how bad they want me, how I can help them right away.”

The Texas Longhorns will lose some veteran interior defensive linemen after this year, with seniors Keondre Coburn, T’Vondre Sweat and Moro Ojomo all set to leave the program. The Longhorns do have some young talent on the roster but it’s mostly unproven, and defensive line coach Bo Davis is always looking to reload. Texas landed a key commitment from Sydir Mitchell earlier this year and a new prospect has emerged for the Longhorns in the way of JUCO defensive lineman Derick Hunter .

Hunter, out of Hinds Community College in Mississippi, already held double-digit offers when Texas entered the race. As such, Davis knows he’s going to have to kick it into overdrive but he’s off to a good start.

“Ever since the offer happened, it’s been an everyday thing. I’ve got to give it to coach Davis. He said he knew he had ground to make up, but he wants me badly,” Hunter said. “He said he wants to create a d-line like the ones they had at Bama.”

The Texas offer has definitely piqued Hunter’s interest. He’s trying to schedule a date for an unofficial visit to see the Texas campus and the city of Austin, then plans to return for an official visit in December. He doesn’t have any dates picked out yet as he’s focusing on his season at Hinds, but knows of a few schools he’ll see when things slow down.

Along with a Texas official visit in December, Hunter said he’ll also take official visits to Purdue and Tennessee in that same month. He is open to other schools as well if more decide to join the race.

“I still have options open if anyone else comes to the picture, but those are the main three,” Hunter said.

It’s been an interesting journey for the 6-4, 305-pound Hunter. Originally out of Florida, Hunter signed with Texas A&M in the 2019 class. He played two years on the defensive line for the Aggies before moving over to offensive line for one year. Upon transferring to Hinds, he’s moved back over to the defensive line, where he says he feels most comfortable.

So far in 2022, Hunter has logged 17 tackles for the Eagles, including 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Hunter says his leadership in the locker room is every bit as important as his play on the field.

“I feel like I’m the type of payer that can bring a locker room together, work hard every day,” Hunter said “That was my back history at A&M, being known for working hard, being a team player. That’s what I want to do – bring attitude, a dog mentality, fight every day and keep getting better.”