The Texas Longhorns have two wide receiver commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, and the UT staff is trying to add at least one more pass-catcher to the rotation. After hitting the road last week to do some recruiting, a new target has emerged in Tampa (FL) Carrollwood Day receiver Izaiah Williams.

The 6-1, 175-pound Williams, who used to live in San Antonio before moving to Florida, is committed to Florida but the Texas offer has his interest.

“I think I might set up an official visit up there, see what it’s like,” Williams said.

Part of Williams’ interest is centered on the opportunity for early playing time that Texas can present due to the likely loss of several of its top pass-catchers from this year’s roster.

“Just the opportunity of me playing. They have three receivers going to the draft,” Williams said. “They have Johntay Cook, a freshman, and two commitments this year. So it’s really just the opportunities there.”

The contact from Texas is new, with the UT staff watching Williams play on Friday and then extending an offer. He’s been committed to Florida since early May and said there’s still a lot to like about the Gators program.

“The connection to the coaches,” Williams said of his decision to commit to Florida. “I felt like a priority over there. It’s close to home. It all just worked together.”

A speedy playmaker who can stretch the field, Williams says he can do a little bit of everything as a receiver, and he feels that’s part of the reason that programs like Texas are in pursuit.

“I’m a playmaker, I’m really versatile. I can play inside or outside, also play defense,” Williams said. “I’m a speed route runner, like to run routes, a deep ball type of guy. I like to get the ball in my hands, just make plays.”