When Wake Forest cornerback Gavin Holmes announced last week that he would be entering the transfer portal, he probably wasn’t quite sure what to expect when the portal officially opened on Monday. Imagine Holmes’ surprise when he woke up today with “about 20 or 30” phone calls from college coaches interested in his talents.

One of those calls came from Texas Longhorn assistant coach Terry Joseph, and Texas was one of a dozen or so programs to extend a scholarship offer on Monday.

A two-year starter for Wake Forest, everything is happening very quickly for Holmes, but the Texas offer did catch his attention.

“I’ll definitely consider them. Most definitely,” Holmes said.

Holmes spent a good portion of his day on Monday returning phone calls to college coaches. With him back on the market for the first time since he was a prospect in the 2020 class coming out of New Orleans Rummel, he says he’s looking forward to connecting with some of the coaches that are recruiting him, including Joseph.

“Terry Joseph, he has New Orleans ties. That’s definitely somebody I can see me playing for, building a relationship with,” Holmes said.

The 5-11, 175-pound Holmes plans to return home to New Orleans this week. After that, he’ll start to sort through his options a bit more thoroughly.

“I’m going back on Wednesday. Once I do that, I’ll talk things over with my family, then start taking some of those portal visits,” Holmes said.

Along with Texas, Holmes fielded offers from West Virginia, Baylor, Washington, Ole Miss, Kansas, Houston, Tulane, Virginia Tech and Arkansas on Monday. It’s a bit too early to say how things will unfold, but Holmes said he liked what he heard in his conversation with Joseph about how he could fit in.

“We just talked about ball and stuff, schemes, those types of things really just drew my attention,” Holmes said.

Holmes has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He recorded 9 pass breaks ups and 23 tackles for the Demon Deacons in 2022.