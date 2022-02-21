New TE offer Connor Cox has Texas ties, plans to see UT soon
When the Texas Longhorn coaching staff began evaluating tight end Connor Cox, he was hopeful that he would eventually pick up an offer from the UT staff. Initially, the thought was that Cox would probably receive that offer after he’d made his way to Austin for a visit but after more discussions by the Texas coaches, the scholarship was extended last week.
Regardless of the timing, Cox is thrilled to have the formal invitation from the Texas staff, and the Longhorns are a program that he plans to strongly consider.
“I was amazed. I was so excited,” Cox said when he got the news of the Texas offer. “I grew up a little bit of a Texas fan myself, growing up in Dallas. “That was a huge thing for me.”
Cox has spent time residing in Massachusetts, Texas and North Carolina before enrolling at Jacksonville (FL) Bolles, where he’ll finish up his high school career.
The Texas contact began when UT assistant Jeff Choate stopped by the school in January. The two parties began communicating and Cox also spoke with Texas tight ends coach Jeff Banks. The 6-6, 230-pound Cox has yet to formulate a list of favorites, but a trip to see Texas will be on the calendar at some point.
“I’m keeping things 100-percent open, but I’m definitely going to get down to Austin for a visit,” Cox said.
Cox currently holds 11 scholarship offers. He’s planning to take his official visits in June and is hoping to make a fairly early decision, likely this summer. Texas should get one of those official visits and Cox said there’s a lot to like about the UT program.
“First off, it’s a big school, big football type of thing, big tradition,” Cox said. “I love talking to coach Choate, am a big fan of him. And I have heard nothing but great things about coach Banks. I’m just a big fan of Texas football.”