New TE offer Connor Cox has Texas ties, plans to see UT soon

When the Texas Longhorn coaching staff began evaluating tight end Connor Cox, he was hopeful that he would eventually pick up an offer from the UT staff. Initially, the thought was that Cox would probably receive that offer after he’d made his way to Austin for a visit but after more discussions by the Texas coaches, the scholarship was extended last week.

Regardless of the timing, Cox is thrilled to have the formal invitation from the Texas staff, and the Longhorns are a program that he plans to strongly consider.

“I was amazed. I was so excited,” Cox said when he got the news of the Texas offer. “I grew up a little bit of a Texas fan myself, growing up in Dallas. “That was a huge thing for me.”