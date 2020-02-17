The Texas Longhorns recently had a decommitment from 2021 tight end Lake McRee, but the Texas staff has been proactive in trying to find potential replacements. In fact, the UT coaches extended a couple offers to other tight ends before McRee officially re-opened his recruitment, a pretty good indication that the Texas staff knew the McRee news was coming.

One of those offers went out to Atascocita’s Landen King during a visit to the UT campus just before the ongoing dead period began, and King said there’s a lot to like about the Texas offer.



“I was extremely excited,” King said. “My sister goes to Texas and Texas is such a big school, it’s kind of hard not to like them.”



The 6-5, 210-pound King holds about 15 scholarship offers. He’s still working through which schools will get official visits, but one of those spots will be reserved for the Longhorns.



“100 percent (Texas) will get me on an official visit,” King said. “I’m not sure yet (of others) but I think right now I’ll take one to Washington.”



King said a variety of factors have Texas high on his list, including the UT coaching staff, Texas’ history and what he knows of the Longhorn players. During his visit a few weeks ago, he said everything felt comfortable and he liked getting acquainted with the UT staff.



“The relationship I had with coach (Jay) Boulware and coach (Tom) Herman (stood out),” King said. “Nothing was forced and I genuinely had a good time.”



Along with Texas and Washington, schools like Georgia Tech, Houston, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech have offered King. He’s ranked as a three-star prospect and is the No. 85-ranked player in the state of Texas by Rivals.com.



King said he’d like to commit sometime this summer. He finished his junior season with 53 catches for 815 yards and 9 touchdowns.

