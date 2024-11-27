New Texas offer Yahya Gaad says it was worth the 12-hour drive to visit UT

Defensive end Yahya Gaad put in quite the effort to take an unofficial visit to see the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

A 2026 prospect out of Medina (TN) South Gibson, Gaad drove 12 hours, each way, to make his way to Austin to watch the Longhorns take on Kentucky. He said it was worth the effort.

Gaad picked up a Texas offer on the visit and though it’s early, the Longhorns figure to be a strong contender for the 6-5, 260-pounder after last weekend’s visit.

“It was a great game. I loved the environment of Austin, Texas. I loved the place, loved the program. I loved the fans. The fans are great. They stay the whole game, don’t leave like I’ve seen at some other places. They stick it out the whole game,” Gaad said. “Little kids cheer on the recruits when they walk by. It’s just so much love everywhere. The environment is unreal. The coaches are great people, very kind.”