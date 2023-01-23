Does he ever. Davis took a Coastal Carolina official visit last week. He was previously expected to play collegiately at East Mississippi Community College before his film started making the rounds in recent weeks, sparking interest from bigger schools.

“I’ll either visit (Texas) or Mississippi State (this weekend),” Davis said. “I have to make a decision really fast.”

The Texas Longhorns offered on Friday of last week, becoming Davis’s first Division I offer. On Monday, the in-state Mississippi State Bulldogs entered the race with an offer and Davis now has a tough decision in front of him.

The good news for fast-rising defensive line prospect Jonathan Davis is that his recruitment is picking up speed at a breakneck pace. The bad news … things are happening so quickly and so close to the wire that Davis isn’t getting much time to process things.

“It really just happened. I didn’t have film until later after my senior year of high school. That’s when my film really got out there,” Davis said. “I think one of my JUCO coaches from East Mississippi sent it to (Texas DL coach Bo Davis), told him that I’m better than a JUCO football program.

“He (Davis) just said he had a surprise for me, and that he was going to offer me a full ride. I was really surprised. It was really just a shock, because that’s Texas. The whole state of Texas is nothing but football if you think about it. To be able to play for them would be amazing.”

Bo Davis will be out to see Davis on Wednesday. The decision on whether to visit Texas or Mississippi State this week is too close to call at this point.

“That’s a very big decision. I’ve never had to make a decision like this before,” Davis said

With Davis attending Monticello (MS) Lawrence County, Mississippi State would seem to have the advantage of being closer to home but Davis said location won’t be a big element in his decision.

“That’s really not a factor. I just really want go somewhere and play ball,” Davis said.