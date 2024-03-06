New UT offer Derry Norris hoping to visit Texas soon
New Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker put several new offers on the table this week. One of those scholarship opportunities went to Derry Norris, a defensive end out of Port Orange (FL) Spruce Creek. For Norris, it was a continuation of an impressive run of offers, and the interest from Texas was definitely an attention-grabber.
“It was great situation to be in for sure. I’m very blessed to receive an offer from Texas,” Norris.
The contact from the UT staff is fairly new, but Norris was told that the Texas coaches had evaluated his game film and they loved what they saw.
“I was actually on a call with coach Baker and coach (Tashard) Choice. It was brought to my attention how much they love my film, that they love different things about me,” Norris said. “They just want to build a relationship.
“They said they definitely like my athleticism, how I move, just the type of person I was after talking to me.”
In the last week alone, Norris has picked up offers from places like Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Missouri, Miami and Virginia. With such recent interest from so many programs, Derry is keeping an open mind but the Texas offer has the Longhorns instantly in the mix.
“It definitely means a lot to me. My recruitment is still open, but Texas definitely gives me a lot to think about,” Derry said.
The 6-3, 254-pound Derry currently has two official visits on the books, to Georgia Tech and Purdue. A visit to Austin in the near future is a strong possibility.
“I’m trying to organize getting there for a spring practice,” Norris said.
Norris’ talent on the football field has garnered attention from college coaches, but he’s also strong in the classroom. Norris wants to study civil engineering, and the academic strengths in that field of the schools he’ll consider will be a big factor.
“What I know about Texas is the history. And also the education part of it,” Norris said. “That’s very important to me and my family. And just the coaching staff.”