New Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker put several new offers on the table this week. One of those scholarship opportunities went to Derry Norris, a defensive end out of Port Orange (FL) Spruce Creek. For Norris, it was a continuation of an impressive run of offers, and the interest from Texas was definitely an attention-grabber.

“It was great situation to be in for sure. I’m very blessed to receive an offer from Texas,” Norris.

The contact from the UT staff is fairly new, but Norris was told that the Texas coaches had evaluated his game film and they loved what they saw.

“I was actually on a call with coach Baker and coach (Tashard) Choice. It was brought to my attention how much they love my film, that they love different things about me,” Norris said. “They just want to build a relationship.

“They said they definitely like my athleticism, how I move, just the type of person I was after talking to me.”