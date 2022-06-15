New UT offer Devin Sanchez looking to carry on North Shore's DB tradition

“It was good. Texas, that’s one of my dream schools. I’ve been watching Texas since I was little,” Sanchez said. “To get this offer was a blessing.”

North Shore High School in Houston has a long history of producing elite talent, including at the defensive back position. Though he’s still a few years from graduating high school, cornerback Devin Sanchez looks to carry on that tradition. The long, rangy 2025 DB already holds double-digit offers, and on Saturday it was the Longhorns’ chance to enter the race after Sanchez took part in UT’s Elite Camp.

Along with Texas, programs like Arkansas, Michigan, TCU, Ole Miss, Houston, Arizona State and Washington State have extended offers, among others. The Texas coaches stressed to Sanchez that he has a bright future ahead of him and for him to just keep putting in work to maximize his talent.

“They just said, just stay where I’m at, keep going. I’ve got three more years left as a freshman. I’m just going to push for these next three years and try to get where I want to go,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez also camped at Texas last year, as an eighth grader. Now that he’s squarely on college radars, playing a key position for one of the state’s powerhouse programs, Sanchez said he’s ready to live up to the lofty expectations.

“Now that I know I’m at that starting position, with (college coaches) looking at me and them expecting me to do what I have to do, I just have to ball out,” he said.

A unique prospect with tremendous upside, Sanchez said he feels his versatility and long frame are a big part of what is making him attractive to college coaches.

“I have good speed, height, length. Not too many corners in the class of 2025, or any, are 6-3 and can play,” Sanchez said. “So that, and me being physical and being able to be coachable. That’s a big thing, be coachable.”