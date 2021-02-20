Orangebloods - No. 12 UT watched 19-point lead disappear, is now at a "crossroads"

In the first half, Texas couldn’t miss. Okay, it missed some. But it shot 70% from the floor, took a 53-43 lead, despite Jericho Sims’s foul trouble slowing down his dominant start, into the locker room and played with excellent pace, poise and confidence. Coming out of halftime, Texas began the half like it ended the first with three-straight three-pointers to build a 19-point lead with 18:18 remaining. But it was starting to get too relaxed on defense, and WVU, the Big 12’s second-best three-point percentage offense, was beginning to capitalize.



Sean McNeil, the team leader by far in three-point attempts, made a three with just over 16 minutes remaining. He was left wide open, but Texas still led 64-50. Heading into the media timeout, Courney Ramey approached Andrew Jones about his defense. Jones looked like he was freestyling on defense and was caught in the paint when his man was all alone in the corner.



Whatever was said by Ramey immediately sparked an emotional, vocal reaction from Jones. The two players, both emotional competitors and team-first guys, had to be separated as both were visibly upset about the confrontation. In real time, it looked ugly, but I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Shooters can’t be left wide open in the corner because someone is doing their own thing on defense. That’s a good way to allow a good team and great shooting team back into the game. Players who have been together for years policing each other isn’t a bad thing. After all, coaches, Shaka Smart included, talk endlessly about culture and players holding each other accountable.



But UT’s body language, communication and confidence were never quite the same following the confrontation. The intent might have originated from the right, winning place, but tempers sparked an uncomfortable exchange with lingering impact during a time when Texas was up 14 points. Matt Coleman, who scored 20 points with seven assists and one turnover, didn’t seem to think it was a big deal, but Smart felt like it impacted the game.



“Absolutely it had an effect on the game,” Smart responded emphatically. “And are those guys, okay? I mean, they're not okay with what happened. They’re not okay with losing. So I guess if that answers your question there. Am I okay with it? No. Like I said… basketball is, especially at this level… that game there was some high level plays and a lot of stuff going on both ways. And you have to have the willingness as a team and as a teammate to interact with one another. Sometimes it's going to get a little intense between guys. I think our guys have done a really good job of that this year. But I think today, again, whether it's because of guys being on edge because of kind of where we are overall with everything more so off the court than anything or what it is. I told the guys before the game, I said if we're gonna win, we got to win together. That's the bottom line. We're gonna win together. And I did not think we were together enough.”



Despite the guard trio of Ramey, Jones and Coleman scoring 57 points, Smart didn’t see the connection down the stretch the team needed overall, and especially from those three guards after Ramey and Jones’s altercation.



“Our guys, especially those three guards, have to be able to interact with each other and communicate with each other. And sometimes it's got to be a callout. Sometimes it's got to be something that's not the easiest to hear,” said Smart. “And then they've got to be able to kind of dialogue back and forth. And normally, they're really, really good about that. There's a respect level there between them. But I thought today again, for whatever reason, that wasn't the case. And yeah, it absolutely did affect this.”



What affected Texas more was it tensed up, began playing not to lose, couldn’t do simple things like catch a pass and dunk, committed too many fouls, had 10-second half turnovers and allowed West Virginia to regain its confidence on offense. It wasn’t purely a coincidence West Virginia started playing with better body language, confidence and energy following UT’s poorly-timed and surprising altercation. But it also wasn't the only reason why it took WVU seven minutes to cut the UT lead down to four...



