No. 2 Texas erupts on offense, forces rubber match with 14-3 win over WVU

Like it did to Ty Madden last night, WVU (23-24, 8-15) jumped on pitches early in the count against Stevens. Zach Zubia, with runners on first and second and one out, kept WVU off the scoreboard with a fantastic diving stop and flip to Stevens at first base. The Big Cat, as he’s affectionately referred to by teammates, wore a battle scar to the plate his first at-bat with a bloody knee from the dive. Stevens then was squeezed and issued a walk to load the bases before Zubia fielded a more routine grounder to end the inning.



Once Stevens took control of the game and had a feel for how to attack West Virginia, the visiting team’s bats turned almost completely silent until the final innings when the game was already decided. And once the Longhorns started scoring in the bottom of the second inning, they put up a huge number very quickly.



“It was more informative than any kind of, you know, just being frustrated and just screaming at people. That doesn't work,” said David Pierce about a message to the team following last night’s defeat. “And honestly, I sat with them today and I said, ‘I appreciate what you guys do so much in the way you come to the park every single day. And I think you're tough on yourself, and you understand that sometimes we have to direct you and give you some reference.’ But other than it's more informative.



“It's more about the game instead of the negatives. We were all disappointed last night. We felt like we let that one get away. We feel like some things went against us. We didn't have some breaks. But hey, adversity is gonna allow us to figure out who we are. And today we could have come in and dwelled on last night. Today, we came in fresh and went out and played a great game.”



Trey Faltine provided the big second-inning spark with a two-out, two-run homer. The UT shortstop was ready to attack a first-pitch curve and showed impressive power by pulling an outside breaking ball way out over the left field fence. A no-doubter off the bat, Faltine’s towering homer created the type of immediate pop from the stadium that hadn’t been heard in over a year....



