Orangebloods - No. 3 Texas beats Nevada in a very competitive midweek game

The No. 3 Longhorns (26-8) have enjoyed a lot of midweek home wins that allowed them to put the game in cruise control and utilize their depth. Tonight was not one of those nights. Texas was tested by a solid Nevada (10-14) club that played very, very well in all areas and with an open weekend ahead it could utilize its best players. But the Longhorns, as usual, were up for the challenge, received a much better effort from their bullpen, and found a way to win an excellent baseball game, 4-3. During the Longhorns run of excellent play, they’ve excelled in two-out hitting situations. That was again the case. Eric Kennedy, after Cam Williams failed to get a bunt down with runners on first and second and Douglas Hodo flew out, pulled a hard two-out RBI single through the right side of the infield to put Texas in front 1-0 in the second inning. “Well, I haven't didn't hit a homerun, that sucks, right?” joked Pierce after the win... READ THE REST OF OUR POSTGAME COVERAGE AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

