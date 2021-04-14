Orangebloods - No. 3 Texas finds a way, again, to beat Nevada

For the second night in a row, the No. 3 Longhorns (27-8) found a way to grind out a victory against the scrappy Nevada Wolf Pack (10-15), who made nothing easy. Douglas Hodo III became the first Longhorn to hit pay dirt with a 2-run blast in the second inning. Nevada cut the lead in half in the fourth, the Texas hitters kept grinding. After a leadoff single by Zach Zubia, Cam Williams shot a line drive double to left field, giving Texas a 3-1 lead in the sixth. In the seventh, Texas worked the bases loaded with nobody out, but Nevada made every run tough. Zubia grounded in to a double play, scoring one. Ivan Melendez followed with a double, laced down the line, just fair, scoring another... READ THE REST OF OUR POSTGAME COVERAGE AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

Not an Orangebloods.com member? We have an unbelievable, limited-time deal for Longhorns fans. Buy one month, and get four months free!. No gimmicks, no hoops to jump through. Come inside, see what you think and we're confident you'll want to stick around for the long haul.

- New users, click HERE to sign up with the promo code.

- Returning free users and past subscribers ... sign in first, and start here to use the promo code.

Don't miss this opportunity to get FOUR MONTHS FREE of Orangebloods.com.

---- OrangeBloods.com - Buy a monthly subscription, and get an additional four months FREE. (Please read the terms of service. Your additional four free months will be granted after your first payment ($9.94 + tax) is fully processed, typically after 72 hours but within a week. Your subscription will renew at $9.95/month after the promotional period ends, unless you cancel. This offer can not be combined with any other offer from the Rivals network).