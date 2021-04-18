Orangebloods - No. 3 Texas run-ruled ACU to compete its third-straight sweep

The No. 3 Longhorns (30-8) recorded their third-straight sweep, have now won 13-straight games and finished their homestand a perfect 10-0 by outscoring opponents 102-23. They’re now hitting .290/.401/.460 this season and are ready for the upcoming Big 12 gauntlet. “I said at the beginning of the year that this team is different. And also said I had no idea how many games we're gonna win. But every single day, if we continue to do what we're doing, I like our chances. And I'm having a blast,” responded David Pierce when asked how much fun he’s having coaching this group. Following a frustratingly quiet game in the batter’s box, which still resulted in a win, the Longhorns, here to get some work in at 8:00 a.m. this morning according to Mike Antico, returned to torturing Abilene Christian (19-16) pitching like ACU’s basketball team tortured UT guards with its pressure defense. It doesn’t make up for a shocking first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament, but the school’s baseball program did its part to provide Texas fans some revenge by outscoring ACU 32-2 and sweeping it with today’s 11-1 run-rule victory. Texas delivered an early knockout punch in the first inning. Mike Antico led off the inning by beating out an infield single, stole second base, and moved to third on Mitchell Daly’s bunt. Zach Zubia walked to put runners on the corners, and Ivan Melendez put Texas on the board with a RBI double to left-center. With runners again on the corners, DJ Petrinsky, starting at catcher, lined a hard RBI single into left field and Douglas Hodo followed with a hard RBI single into right field. The Texas lead increased to 4-0 when Eric Kennedy’s force out allowed a runner to score... READ THE REST OF OUR POSTGAME COVERAGE AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

