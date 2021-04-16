Orangebloods - No. 3 Texas scores season-high 18 runs, dominates Abilene Christian

The No. 3 Longhorns (28-8) took the field intent on delivering a beatdown against Abilene Christian. Unfortunately for the overmatched away team, the baseball equivalent of Joe Golding and his trapping defense didn’t show up in the visiting dugout. Texas built a huge early lead, emptied the dugout to give its depth some reps and thoroughly dominated ACU (19-14) with an 18-0 victory. The 18 runs are a season-high for Texas and it extended its winning streak to 11 games. After three innings, Texas led 11-0. It didn’t take long for every Texas starter to cross home plate. The Longhorns feasted on ACU pitching and set the tone with a five-run first inning thanks to four RBI with two outs. Ivan Melendez is clearly living right. The junior designated hitter checked his swing with two outs in the bottom of the third, which resulted in a two-RBI single into right field. He’s now reached base in 11-straight games, and the hit put Texas ahead 11-0... READ THE REST OF OUR POSTGAME COVERAGE AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

