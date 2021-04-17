Orangebloods - No. 3 Texas wins a different style game to extend its win streak to 12

Baseball is a funny game. So, maybe it wasn’t a surprise after a season-high 18 runs scored last night, the No. 3 Longhorns (29-8) barely missed barreling pitches in a handful of at-bats and then watched hard contact repeatedly find a glove. But as they’ve done for a long while now, Texas found a way to win a low-scoring game over Abilene Christian, 3-1. It has now won 12-straight games. “I just think that anybody that understands this game should have expected a close game,” said David Pierce. ACU (19-15) quickly erased any possibility of being shut out back-to-back games with a first-inning run. However, Texas starter Tristan Stevens then immediately established Abilene Chrisitan would return to seeing a bunch of zeros on the scoreboard. The righty showcased his excellent control by firing 62 of his 88 pitches for strikes, and did so with all three pitches - fastball, slider and changeup. In addition to issuing zero free passes, Stevens allowed just five hits and struck out five. He’s now thrown 31.2-straight innings without issuing a free pass... READ THE REST OF OUR POSTGAME COVERAGE AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

