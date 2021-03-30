Orangebloods - No. 5 Texas blanked on the road by Texas A&M

With two talented starters on the mound, an expected pitcher’s duel between No. 5 Texas (17-8) and rival Texas A&M (18-9) turned into exactly that. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, their bats didn’t travel on the road and talented Texas A&M right-handed starter Nathan Dettmer kept them off-balance all night. Texas managed to put on just six baserunners and lost, 2-0.



A positive tonight for the Longhorns was Pete Hansen’s outing. While we still haven’t seen the dominant Hansen capable of missing bats with all his pitches, including a more lively fastball, the young lefty made just one true mistake during his 5.1 innings. Unfortunately, that mistake was a fastball that found Logan Britt’s barrel in the bottom of the fourth inning, which put the Aggies ahead 1-0.

But that was the only run Hansen allowed. He gave up just four hits, walked two and struck out three. Multiple times, Hansen showed improved competitiveness in a tough road environment by making quality pitches to escape jams, including runners on first and second in the first inning with no outs...



