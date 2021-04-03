Orangebloods - No. 5 Texas completes the sweep at Kansas

The No. 5 Longhorns (20-8, 7-2), for the third-straight week, put themselves in position for a Big 12 sweep. This time, they wouldn’t be denied. Instead of being forced to stomach another frustrating result, the Longhorns put the ball in play hard early, often and consistently throughout an all-around solid and mature performance. Kansas (15-11, 1-5) did its talking early in the series, but the Longhorns were laughing all the way to an 11-2 win. Mike Antico, who was scuffling to begin the series, delivered the emphatic exclamation point in the top of the ninth inning. With two outs, the senior outfielder aggressively turned on an inside fastball and hammered a three-run homer to right field. Upon contact, Antico immediately flipped his bat because he knew he barreled the pitch, which put Texas ahead 11-2. While Antico’s frustration has shown some in the box, he is the only regular on the team with more walks (21) than strikeouts (18). His swing and timing both looked better today.

ANTICOOO MY GOODNESS. Mike Antico hits one a mile and the Horns lead 11-2 heading to the bottom of the 9th! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/NJydxp5ZjS

Texas starter Kolby Kubichek had control that was inconsistent at best. When he was right, Kansas hitters repeatedly pounded sinkers into the turf and swung over the top of changeups. Over 6.0 innings, the righty gave up just one run on six hits, four walks, two hit batters and he struck out three. He'll need to be much sharper against better Big 12 competition, but Kubichek routinely showed impressive competitiveness to make adjustments and throw strikes with traffic on the bases.

