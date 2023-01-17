Seth Fowler graduated from Texas in 1998. Since 2004, he has been helping home buyers and sellers in the DFW Metroplex. Whether new construction, existing homes, investment property, or land, he is your Real Estate Sherpa - guiding you through the process, making it an enjoyable experience. Based in Tarrant County, however, he will help connect you with a quality Realtor anywhere in Texas, the United States, or in the world. When looking to purchase or sell real estate in this new market, call Seth at 817.980.6636.



*** ESPN+, 7pm tip. After back-to-back comeback wins at the Moody Center against TCU and Texas Tech, the hits keep on coming for the Longhorns in the juggernaut Big 12: a road date with the Cyclones is next on the agenda, as their head coach TJ Otzelberger continues his impressive run at Iowa State. The Cyclones have accomplished quite a bit in the last year and a half, despite not having the highest-rated talent. They lost their two best players in the offseason: Izaiah Brockington to pro basketball and Tyrese Hunter to Texas on a transfer waiver, yet are still playing elite basketball. You have to give Otzelberger some props for the machine he's building, especially considering the elite recruiting class he's bringing in for 2023. As of right now, Iowa State sits at 12th in the nation, with a 13-3 record. They're coming off of a one-possession loss to the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, 62-60, and are favored by 2.5 tonight against the 15-2 Longhorns, who have been hot lately as well.



Iowa State is more of a defensive team, as they only score 70.8 points per game, but give up just 57.9, which is seventh in the nation. Offensively, they're led by a three-headed snake of guards in Jaren Holmes, Gabe Kalscheur, and Caleb Grill. While they don't take as many threes as most teams do, they shoot a pretty good percentage from three at 35.7%. Grill and Holmes shoot above 37% from deep, and Kalscheur shoots just shy of 35%. Two key pieces for ISU's team are transfers from St. Bonaventure: the aforementioned guard Jaren Holmes as well as power forward Osun Osunniyi, both of whom are seniors. In fact, the Cyclones have a very mature team by age: seven of their eight rotation guys are seniors, which accounts for the fact that they play such good hustle defense and are highly rated in basically every category on that side of the ball. Offensively, as I previously referenced, they're not elite, but like Texas last year, they like to slow it down and grind games out, so the fact that they don't score as much isn't so much indicative of a struggling offense as it is a team that hyper focuses defensively. Here's Iowa State's starting lineup.

