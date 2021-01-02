Orangebloods - No. 8 Longhorns make loud statement with 25-point win at No. 3 Kansas

1) Even in a blowout win against the No. 3 team in the country in an arena hardly anyone ever wins at, there are things I could nitpick with UT’s performance. But nitpicking today, at least to jumpstart a postgame column after a 25-point win at No. 3 Kansas (8-2, 2-1), is undoubtedly dumb. Enjoy this one, Texas fans.



Today was the best, by far, example of what Shaka Smart has been building at Texas. Has it taken a long, long time and has it been frustrating and maddening? Yeah. However, this is what Smart has been building. Today’s blowout win had Smart’s fingertips all over it from the opening Jericho Sims bucket to Donovan Williams chasing down a Kansas player and grabbing his layup attempt out of the air before swatting it.



“I don't know if it's a gift or a curse, but I can see it pretty good,” said Smart on what it looks like when a team is connected around the right goal. “Like, I can see when a guy's about trying to make the team win or when he’s not. We’re fortunate to have guys that are very, very locked in on trying to help each other and trying to go get a team win for each other. That goes a long way.”



The Longhorns overwhelmed Kansas with their length and athleticism on defense, particularly in the half-court. On offense, their three main guards combined to score 45 points, lived in the paint, and helped push the pace. Even when the Longhorns made mistakes, they made aggressive, overconfident mistakes. Perhaps the most striking thing about today’s win is how much more length and athleticism Texas had than Kansas. And the Longhorns used it against the Jayhawks over and over again.



This is what Shaka Smart has been building, and this team could be special.



“I mean if you want to label it that, yeah,” responded Smart when asked if this is what the Havoc mindset looks like. “Basketball is a game where the more aggressive team is going to have an advantage. And so that's the way that we've always tried to play any team I've ever been a part of. You have to fit what you do X and O-wise around the players on your team. And most importantly, they have to feel good about the way you're trying to play. Today our guys really did a good job of buying into the approach. We played with multiple efforts. And that really allowed us to be good on the defensive end.”



2) Texas never trailed in the game. It also never trailed in aggressiveness and confidence. Those things – winning and mindset – go together. All game you could see Texas players constantly talking to each other, holding each other accountable, and celebrating winning plays from the bench or on the court.



The best example of Texas’s confidence and mindset came when Kansas cut UT’s lead to four in the second half after Jalen Wilson’s three at the 17:23 mark. How did Texas respond? Andrew Jones buried a three off a Courtney Ramey assist and Matt Coleman soon followed with another from a Jones pass. Then on a fast break, Coleman found Courtney Ramey for a three to put Texas ahead by 12 and forced Self to use a timeout. Kansas came out of the timeout with a bucket, but Texas responded with another Ramey three, intent on not just beating Kansas. The Longhorns wanted to run them out of the damn gym. And they did.



“He doesn’t have a bone in his body that’s not 100% about winning,” Smart said about Ramey.



3) After the game, Coleman downplayed the adjustments made in the second half, but it did look like Texas quickly shut down with better wing defense what was allowing Kansas to free some shooters in the half-court. Offensively, Texas just got back to guards getting into the paint and either getting to the rim, freeing themselves for a mid-range shot, or finding an open three-point shooter.



Texas’s offense was so dominant attacking the paint through its ball screen actions that Kansas basically couldn’t play David McCormack. The moment McCormack, who was benched to start the second half, came in the game in the second half, Texas attacked him on the very first play with a ball screen and he fouled the guard. Coaching.



Speaking of coaching, when Texas opened a 16-point lead with 8:50 left and Kansas called another timeout, Smart used full-court press for the first time all game. Kansas promptly committed a five-second call out of a timeout. Smart’s reaction on the sideline was easily the most energetic of any person in the arena. Kansas is known for great inbounds plays. Texas shut them down with great scouting an execution. Texas was better prepared on offense, defense, mentally, and made better adjustments. Texas's adjusted offensive efficiency was 124.6 points per 100 possessions, and 74.4 on defense. That's an asskicking.



4) Jericho Sims didn’t just show up today. He was labeled by Smart as the most important player of the game.



“I thought he was the most important player in the game,” said Smart. “Our guards really controlled the game, and really played the way you want older guards to play. But Jericho was our defensive anchor. There's not a lot of guys that can bang with Dave McCormack, and then when Kansas goes small with five guards be out on the perimeter switching on the guards and moving his feet. And then the way rebounded really set a tone for us. I thought he was huge tonight. Better than his numbers indicate.”



Hell, maybe the biggest upset today wasn’t the margin of victory. Sims smiled in the second half! Sims set the tone for his team with a strong start to the game, and finished with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting (1-of-2 from the free throw line) with 12 rebounds, one assist, two turnovers, just two fouls and one block in 27 minutes. Midway through the first half, Sims grabbed an alley-oop pass from the heavens and slammed it down in a crowd.