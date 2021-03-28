Orangebloods - No. 9 Texas wins series vs. rival OU, but comes up short on Sunday

For the second-straight week, the No. 9 Longhorns (17-7, 4-2) had an opportunity to sweep a Big 12 opponent and came up short. Today’s series-finale loss was a tougher pill to swallow for Texas as it came up frustratingly short with a 3-2 loss against rival Oklahoma (13-10, 1-2). “Faced pretty good lefty that mixed it; throws a plus change up and we didn't score early. We had a baserunning mistake (Douglas Hodo being thrown out at third in the first inning on a ball hit to shortstop). We didn't execute in situational offense today; probably tried to do too much from my perspective,” said David Pierce. “Just putting some trust in situations and players, but you know what? I'm still okay with that. I thought Kolby pitched well enough to give us a chance to win. The bullpen was good again… just two ground ball double plays had a big effect on the game. Unfortunate. Great we won the series, but unfortunate today."

It took a while for Texas starter Kolby Kubichek to settle in and find his timing and control on the mound. In the top of the third inning, Oklahoma took advantage. A one-out walk was followed by a double, and Texas then wisely elected to intentionally walk the scorching-hot Tyler Hardman to load the bases. A sacrifice fly put Oklahoma in front 1-0, and Kubichek had a chance to limit the damage. However, the redshirt sophomore fired a wild pitch in the turf, which allowed another run to score.



From that point, Kubichek settled in. The righty regained his rhythm with his delivery, started to get back online towards home plate, and fired strikes with his sinker. Over 6.2 innings, he gave up just two runs on three hits, four walks (two intentional), and struck out three. Following back-to-back subpar starts, Texas has to be encouraged by what Kubichek, who didn’t want to leave the game in the seventh inning at 85 pitches, showed today...

