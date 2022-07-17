Now a commit, Billy Walton is focused on being a recruiter for Texas

“It was honestly just the vibe. They feel like family since day one, but I just like the communication with them a lot,” Walton said. “I felt like OSU was kind of lacking some of that communication with me. So the communication aspect for sure was big. They just made it feel like family.”

True to his word, the South Oak Cliff defender would announce his UT commitment two days following the completion of his UT official visit, and he said Texas now feels like home.

When Billy Walton took his official visit to Texas in late June, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that he’d eventually flip his commitment from Oklahoma State to the Longhorns. Walton had publicly declared Texas as the leader shortly after leaving Austin and privately, had stated that he’d be giving Texas a commitment in the coming days.

It wasn’t just the Texas coaches that did a good job of building bonds with Walton. Current team members also connected with Walton, and even some of the current UT commitments played a part.

“Really and truly, it was all the players,” Walton said. “The coaches too, and then the recruits. (Byron) Murphy, I grew up with him. And a whole lot of other players – Larry (Turner-Gooden). There are a lot of great players on that team.”

With his Texas pledge now a few weeks old, Walton said he still feels as good about it today as the day he committed.

“Honestly, I still feel very solid with my decision. They still talk to me every day. I still feel unstressed about the situation. Coach (Chris) Gilbert, Coach PK (Pete Kwiatkowski), coach Sark – they hit me up every day.”

Now that he’s officially a member of the Texas class, Walton has turned his attention toward recruiting other players to join him in Austin. One of those targets, of course, is his cousin, Malik Muhammad, who will announce his decision this week.

“Right now, we’re trying to get those big guys in. D-tackles, people of that nature. We’re still trying to get my cousin on board, trying to work on (Muhammad),” Walton said. “As of right now, that’s who I’m working on right now.”

Walton, Muhammad and Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook have known each other for years. Both Muhammad and Cook are working overtime on trying to get Muhammad to pick Texas, but Walton says his cousin is doing a good job of keeping everyone guessing.

“My guess, officially it will be either Texas or Alabama. I think it’s one of those two,” Walton said. “He’s literally my guy. The coaches say I’ve got to get him. That’s my primary goal, to get him on board.”

Along with recruiting, the 6-3, 221-pound Walton’s attention will soon turn towards his senior season and trying to help South Oak Cliff defend its 2021 state title. If the Golden Bears win it again in 2022, Walton and the defense will likely play a big role.

“Honestly, I’m just grinding, getting ready for the season. When I committed to Texas, all the stress left,” Walton said. “I can relax on the college aspect, focus on high school, go to state again.”